BRIEF-Houston Wire & Cable Co posts Q4 adj. earnings of 3 cents/shr

March 10 (Reuters) - Houston Wire & Cable Co :

* Houston Wire & Cable Company reports results for the quarter ended december 31, 2015

* Quarterly adjusted earnings per share $0.03

* Q4 revenue $70.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $74.1 million

* Says “sales trends for our products outside our primary industrial markets were encouraging”

* Quarterly loss per share $0.01

* Says demand levels in Q4 continued to trend downward, caused by extended lackluster industrial activity

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S