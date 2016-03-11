BRIEF-Kirkland's reports Q4 EPS of $0.97

March 11 (Reuters) - Kirkland’s Inc :
* Kirkland’s reports fourth quarter and fiscal 2015 results
* Q4 sales $199 million versus I/B/E/S view $198.7 million
* Says offering its initial outlook for fiscal 2016 on an annual basis and is discontinuing its practice of providing quarterly guidance
* Sees low single-digit comparable store sales increase for fiscal 2016
* Sees fiscal 2016 earnings per share to be in range of $0.98 to $1.11
* Company expects its fiscal 2016 gross profit margin to decline slightly year-over-year
* Capital expenditures in fiscal 2016 are estimated to range between $25 million and $30 million
* Says comparable store sales for q4 of fiscal 2015, including e-commerce sales, increased 1.3 percent
* Q4 earnings per share $0.97
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.90 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says total sales for fiscal 2016 are expected to increase approximately 10 percent to 12 percent compared with fiscal 2015
* FY earnings per share view $1.07, revenue view $619.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: