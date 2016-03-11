FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-NTN Buzztime amends credit agreement
March 11, 2016 / 12:15 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-NTN Buzztime amends credit agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 11 (Reuters) - NTN Buzztime Inc :

* Amendment allows company to borrow up to an additional $2.0 million sublimit

* NTN Buzztime Inc says amount of revolving line and accordion feature are unchanged

* NTN Buzztime, Inc. amends credit agreement, increasing access to short term capital

* Proceeds will be used to fund strategic growth initiatives and general working capital

* Amount of revolving line and accordion feature are unchanged

* NTN Buzztime Inc says amendment also modifies borrowing base formula, which reduces company’s current borrowing availability under credit facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)

