BRIEF-Lindblad Expeditions posts Q4 revenue of $46.5 mln, up 3.8 pct

March 11 (Reuters) - Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc :
* Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. reports 2015 fourth-quarter and full-year financial results
* Qtrly loss per share $0.01
* Q4 revenue rose 3.8 percent to $46.5 million
* Continue to see strong booking pace for 2016 with 85 percent of guest ticket revenues for 2016 financial year on books as of March 7, 2016
* Says will achieve 2016 financial projections which projected revenue of $217 million and adjusted EBITDA of $51 million
* Sees FY 2016 revenue $217 million
* Says amended its senior secured credit facility to add on a new $45.0 million senior secured incremental revolving credit facility
* Says financial and operational covenants, interest rates and maturity for term loan borrowings under credit facility remain unchanged
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: