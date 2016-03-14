FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Lannett reviews sales projections for fiscal 2016
March 14, 2016 / 10:10 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Lannett reviews sales projections for fiscal 2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 14 (Reuters) - Lannett Company Inc :

* Lannett provides business update

* Says actions to generate synergies, streamline operations, improve efficiencies and significantly reduce costs are on track

* Says company is reviewing its sales projections for fiscal 2016

* As others in its industry have recently reported, it is experiencing unanticipated market softness

* Says factors impacting business include mild flu season, reduction in sales of generic tussionex product Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

