BRIEF-Lannett reviews sales projections for fiscal 2016

March 14 (Reuters) - Lannett Company Inc :

* Lannett provides business update

* Says actions to generate synergies, streamline operations, improve efficiencies and significantly reduce costs are on track

* Says company is reviewing its sales projections for fiscal 2016

* As others in its industry have recently reported, it is experiencing unanticipated market softness

* Says factors impacting business include mild flu season, reduction in sales of generic tussionex product