March 14 (Reuters) - Marriott International Inc :

* Will monitor development as it and Starwood continue to work toward closing of its transaction

* Marriott International reaffirms commitment to merge with Starwood Hotels and Resorts Worldwide Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)