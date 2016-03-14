FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
March 14, 2016 / 12:56 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-A. Schulman says lowers FY 2016 adj earnings per share view to $2.40 to $2.45

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 14 (Reuters) - A Schulman Inc Says ”Long

* A. Schulman Revises Full-Year Fiscal 2016 Adjusted Earnings Guidance

* A. Schulman Inc says previously disclosed Lucent quality matter had a negative financial impact on guidance

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $2.76 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Lowers FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share view to $2.40 to $2.45

* “extremely disappointed” with preliminary view of Q2 results which is expected to yield adjusted earnings of about $0.25 to $0.30 per share

* In both Citadel and legacy businesses experienced weakness driven by lower oil price environment

* A. Schulman Inc says anticipate financial impact from Lucent to continue into second half

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.48 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* A. Schulman Inc Says “long term value of Citadel acquisition remains intact” Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)

