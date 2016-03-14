BRIEF-A. Schulman says lowers FY 2016 adj earnings per share view to $2.40 to $2.45

March 14 (Reuters) - A Schulman Inc Says ”Long

* A. Schulman Revises Full-Year Fiscal 2016 Adjusted Earnings Guidance

* A. Schulman Inc says previously disclosed Lucent quality matter had a negative financial impact on guidance

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $2.76 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Lowers FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share view to $2.40 to $2.45

* “extremely disappointed” with preliminary view of Q2 results which is expected to yield adjusted earnings of about $0.25 to $0.30 per share

* In both Citadel and legacy businesses experienced weakness driven by lower oil price environment

* A. Schulman Inc says anticipate financial impact from Lucent to continue into second half

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.48 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* A. Schulman Inc Says "long term value of Citadel acquisition remains intact"