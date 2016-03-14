FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Microchip Technology gets antitrust clearance in U.S., Germany to acquire Atmel
March 14, 2016 / 1:05 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Microchip Technology gets antitrust clearance in U.S., Germany to acquire Atmel

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 14 (Reuters) - Microchip Technology Inc :

* Microchip Technology announces receipt of antitrust clearance in U.S. and Germany for its acquisition of Atmel

* Korea Fair Trade Commission continues to review transaction, and Microchip anticipates receiving approval from KFTC

* Says special meeting of Atmel stockholder to consider approval of merger is scheduled for Friday, April 1, 2016

* Says transaction is currently undergoing review from french ministry regarding certain French ISS and defense business matters Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

