BRIEF-ITT educational services says Q4 new student enrollment decreased 17.1%
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
Los Angeles 'turns corner' on largest wildfire in city history
U.S.
Los Angeles 'turns corner' on largest wildfire in city history
#Market News
March 14, 2016 / 10:00 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-ITT educational services says Q4 new student enrollment decreased 17.1%

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 14 (Reuters) - Itt Educational Services Inc

* New student enrollment in q4 of 2015 decreased 17.1% to 10,478

* Internal goal for ebitda for twelve months ended december 31, 2016 is in range of $50 million to $70 million

* will restate financial statements for each of first three quarters in years ended december 31, 2015 and 2014

* In previously-issued financial statements, company erroneously accreted discount associated with peaks senior debt

* will restate audited consolidated financial statements and related disclosures for year ended december 31, 2014

* cured any breach of documents under peaks and cuso private student loan programs that may have resulted from restatement

* Itt educational services, inc. Reports 2015 fourth quarter and full year results and announces restatement

* total student enrollment decreased 16.3% to 44,922 as of december 31, 2015 compared to 53,646 as of december 31, 2014

* current internal estimate for new student enrollment in 2016 compared to 2015 is a decrease in range of 12% to 15%

* Audit committee has determined co did not properly account for a debt discount associated with peaks senior debt

* Entered into limited waiver to financing agreement with cerberus, whereby cerberus waives any default under financing agreement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Sudarshan Varadhan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
