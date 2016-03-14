FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Teletech posts Q4 GAAP earnings per share of $0.35
#Market News
March 14, 2016 / 10:10 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Teletech posts Q4 GAAP earnings per share of $0.35

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 14 (Reuters) - Teletech Holdings Inc :

* Teletech announces fourth quarter and full year 2015 financial results

* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.35

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $1.335 billion to $1.345 billion

* During Q4 2015, co signed an estimated $117 million in annualized contract value revenue from new and expanded client relationships, up 17 percent

* Qtrly revenue $341.8 million versus $338.2 million

* Sees GAAP operating income margin estimated to range between 8.1 and 8.3 percent in 2016

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Estimate a 2016 constant currency revenue growth rate between 6.75 and 7.50 percent

* Expect 46 percent of our revenue and operating income in first half of 2016 with balance in second half

* Capital expenditure are estimated to approximate 4.5 percent of revenue in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
