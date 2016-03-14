BRIEF-Verizon modifies pricing terms and deadlines for all series of Waterfall notes

March 14 (Reuters) - Verizon Communications Inc :

* Verizon announces modification of pricing terms and deadlines for all series of Waterfall notes in its tender offer

* Says amended terms with respect to all series of Waterfall notes of cash tender offer for up to $4.0 billion price

* Says amendment to extend withdrawal time from march 17, 2016 to march 18, 2016

* Amended terms to extend early participation time from 5 p.m. , New York City time, on March 17, 2016 to 5 p.m. , New York City time, March 18, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ;))