FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Leju Holdings reports Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share of $0.13
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 15, 2016 / 10:40 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Leju Holdings reports Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share of $0.13

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 15 (Reuters) - Leju Holdings Ltd :

* Leju reports fourth quarter and full year 2015 results

* Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.13

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly revenues from online advertising services decreased by 15% year-on-year to $37.1 million

* In Q4 experienced some unexpected changes to e-commerce project pipeline

* Leju Holdings Ltd qtrly ADS per share $0.09

* Leju Holdings Ltd qtrly non-GAAP ADS $0.13

* FY 2016 revenue view $647.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 revenue $173.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $179.5 million

* Sees FY 2016 revenue about $660 million to $690 million

* Qtrly revenues from e-commerce services increased by 4% year-on-year to $129.7 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.13, revenue view $174.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.