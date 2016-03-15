BRIEF-Leju Holdings reports Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share of $0.13

March 15 (Reuters) - Leju Holdings Ltd :

* Leju reports fourth quarter and full year 2015 results

* Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.13

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly revenues from online advertising services decreased by 15% year-on-year to $37.1 million

* In Q4 experienced some unexpected changes to e-commerce project pipeline

* Leju Holdings Ltd qtrly ADS per share $0.09

* Leju Holdings Ltd qtrly non-GAAP ADS $0.13

* FY 2016 revenue view $647.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 revenue $173.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $179.5 million

* Sees FY 2016 revenue about $660 million to $690 million

* Qtrly revenues from e-commerce services increased by 4% year-on-year to $129.7 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.13, revenue view $174.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)