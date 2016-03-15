BRIEF-Jefferies Group reports Q1 revenue of $299 million

March 15 (Reuters) - Jefferies Group LLC :
* Jefferies reports fiscal first quarter 2016 financial results
* Business conditions improved in late February and in first half of March
* Equities revenues declined to $2 million for quarter from $203 million for Q1 of 2015
* Q1 revenue $299 million
* Qtrly net loss of $167 million
* New issue equity and leveraged finance capital markets were virtually closed throughout january and february
* “it appears markets have not only stabilized, but aggressively snapped back”
* Bank holding company stocks in U.S. and globally have halted their sell-off