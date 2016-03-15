BRIEF-Fleetcor to buy Brazil's STP for about $1.05 bln

March 15 (Reuters) - Fleetcor Technologies Inc :

* Fleetcor to acquire STP, a leading electronic toll payment company

* Says deal valued at $1.05 billion

* Says will finance acquisition using a combination of existing cash and borrowings under Fleetcor’s existing credit facility

* Says acquisition expected to be immediately accretive to earnings upon closing

* Says transaction price is denominated in reals and is stated in agreement at r$4.086 billion brl

* Sees acquisition to be accretive to earnings in 2016, in range of $0.10-0.13 USD depending on timing of close Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: