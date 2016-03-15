FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Bind Therapeutics Q4 loss per share $0.37
March 15, 2016 / 11:30 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Bind Therapeutics Q4 loss per share $0.37

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 15 (Reuters) - Bind Therapeutics Inc

* Bind Therapeutics reports fourth quarter and full year 2015 financial results and announces shift in research and discovery strategy to focus on developing innovative medicines based on Accurins platform

* Q4 loss per share $0.37

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.49 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Continues to expect its cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments will fund anticipated operations into Q4 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Jessica Kuruthukulangara)

