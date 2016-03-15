FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Orexigen announces commercialization and distributorship deal with Valeant for Mysimba
March 15, 2016 / 12:00 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Orexigen announces commercialization and distributorship deal with Valeant for Mysimba

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 15 (Reuters) - Orexigen Therapeutics Inc:

* Orexigen will retain regulatory affairs responsibilities in EU countries

* Orexigen will supply Mysimba tablets to Valeant at an agreed transfer price

* Orexigen Therapeutics announces commercialization and distributorship agreement with Valeant Pharmaceuticals for Mysimba (naltrexone hcl / bupropion hcl prolonged release) for 18 central and eastern european countries and Turkey

* Under terms of agreement, Valeant will be responsible for commercialization activities in 19 countries

* Under terms of agreement, Valeant will be responsible for obtaining regulatory approvals in non-EU countries

* Orexigen Therapeutics Inc says announced strategic acquisition of all U.S. rights to Contrave

* Orexigen Therapeutics Inc says upon completion of acquisition, Orexigen will own all rights to Contrave in nearly all global territories Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)

