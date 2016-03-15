FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Orbite Technologies Update on HPA Plant Costs, Completion and Commissioning
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 15, 2016 / 12:11 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Orbite Technologies Update on HPA Plant Costs, Completion and Commissioning

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 15 (Reuters) - Orbite Technologies Inc

* May postpone certain activities, which will push back start of commercial production into Q2 of 2016

* Provides update on HPA plant costs, completion and commissioning

* Orbite Technologies says co’s current financial resources are insufficient to cover such additional construction costs

* Exploring financing alternatives, such as leveraging its $5.6 million of 2016 investment tax credits as security for a non-dilutive bridge loan

* Orbite Technologies says capital costs initially projected must be increased by about $9.9 million

* Will push back start of commercial production into Q2 of 2016 instead of Q1 as previously contemplated

* Current financial resources insufficient to cover additional construction costs; currently exploring financing alternatives

* Revised total external capital cost budget of project is now $56.2 million up from $46.3 million previously contemplated Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.