FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Veritiv Q4 earnings per share $1.67
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 15, 2016 / 12:50 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Veritiv Q4 earnings per share $1.67

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 15 (Reuters) - Veritiv Corp

* Veritiv announces fourth quarter and full year 2015 financial results

* Q4 net sales were $2.2 billion, a decrease of 7.5% from prior year

* Q4 earnings per share $1.67

* Veritiv corp sees 2016 adjusted ebitda to be in range of $185 to $195 million

* Veritiv corp says 2016 adjusted ebitda outlook reflects pacing of next phase of synergy capture and economic softness expected to continue throughout year

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.64, revenue view $2.32 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.