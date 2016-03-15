BRIEF-Perion says Q4 non-gaap shr $0.10

March 15 (Reuters) - Perion Network Ltd

* Q4 non-gaap earnings per share $0.10

* Non-Gaap revenues for q4 were $65.3 million

* Sees Q1 adjusted ebitda is expected to be in range of $2 - $3 million

* Perion reports fourth quarter and full year 2015 results

* Sees Q1 2016 revenue $69 million to $71 million

* Perion Network Ltd says gaap revenues for Q4 were $67.6 million

* Says "looking at entire year, we expect in excess of 50% year over year revenue growth"