March 15 (Reuters) - Frequency Electronics Inc

* Frequency electronics, inc. Announces third quarter fiscal year 2016 results

* Q3 revenue $13.5 million versus $18.4 million

* Backlog at january 31, 2016 was $22 million and comparable to backlog at end of q2

* Q3 earnings per share $0.03 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: