BRIEF-Western digital's shareholders approve stock issuance in connection with Sandisk deal
March 15, 2016 / 4:25 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Western digital's shareholders approve stock issuance in connection with Sandisk deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 15 (Reuters) - Western Digital Corp:

* Western digital shareholders approve issuance of common stock in connection with acquisition of Sandisk

* More than 90 percent of votes cast were in favor of approving issuance of Western Digital Corporation common stock

* Separately, Sandisk shareholders have voted to approve merger with Western Digital

* Continues to expect transaction to close during second calendar quarter of 2016

* Transaction remains subject to some customary closing conditions, including regulatory approval in China Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
