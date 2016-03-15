FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Oracle reports Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.50
#Market News
March 15, 2016 / 8:30 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Oracle reports Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.50

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 15 (Reuters) - Oracle :

* Quarterly revenue $9.0 billion

* Qtrly cloud infrastructure as a service (iaas) revenues were $152 million, down 2% in u.s. dollars

* Qtrly non-gaap operating margin was 42%.

* Qtrly total cloud revenues were $735 million, up 40% in u.s. Dollars

* Qtrly total hardware revenues were $1.1 billion, down 13% in u.s. Dollars and down 8% in constant currency

* Qtrly cloud software as a service (saas) and platform as a service (paas) revenues were $583 million, up 57% in u.s. Dollars

* Q3 gaap earnings per share $0.50

* Gaap eps of $0.64; without the effect of u.s. Dollar strengthening both would have been 4 cents higher

* Qtrly operating margin was 34%.

* Qtrly total services revenues were $793 million, down 7% in u.s. Dollars and down 2% in constant currency.

* Says board of directors also declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per share of outstanding common stock

* Says authorized repurchase of up to an additional $10 billion of common stock under its existing share repurchase program

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.62, revenue view $9.12 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
