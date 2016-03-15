BRIEF-Evolving Systems Q4 shr $0.09

March 15 (Reuters) - Evolving Systems Reports Fourth Quarter And Year

* Q4 earnings per share $0.09

* License and services bookings in q4 increased 39% sequentially to $5.3 million

* End 2015 financial results

* Q4 revenue $7.1 million versus $7.6 million

* License and services backlog at end of q4 was $6.1 million, up 16% sequentially from $5.2 million in q3

* During february of 2016 evolving systems paid down $4.0 million of its $10.0 million revolving line of credit