BRIEF-Caladrius Biosciences Q4 shr loss $0.59

March 15 (Reuters) - Caladrius Biosciences Inc

* Q4 revenue rose 43 percent to $7.6 million

* Q4 loss per share $0.59

* For 2016, Caladrius affirms expectations for total revenues to exceed $30 million

* Caladrius biosciences announces 2015 fourth quarter and full year financial results

* Sees FY 2016 revenue more than $30 million

* Estimates it will incur restructuring charges of about $1.0 million in connection with one-time employee termination costs in q1 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )