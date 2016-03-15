FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Vectrus reports Q4 earnings per share $0.55
March 15, 2016 / 9:55 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Vectrus reports Q4 earnings per share $0.55

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 15 (Reuters) - Vectrus :

* Q4 earnings per share $0.55

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.54 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Expect to see 2016 diluted earnings per share in range of $1.94 to $2.31

* Announces Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2015 results; issues 2016 guidance

* Q4 revenue $311.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $303.3 million

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $1.11 billion to $1.19 billion

* Full year operating margin is expected to be in range of 3.60 percent to 3.90 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

