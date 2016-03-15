FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Fogo De Chao says Q4 U.S. company-owned comparable restaurant sales up 3.5 pct
March 15, 2016 / 9:55 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Fogo De Chao says Q4 U.S. company-owned comparable restaurant sales up 3.5 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 15 (Reuters) - Fogo De Chao Inc :

* Fogo De Chão Inc reports fourth quarter and fiscal year 2015 results

* Q4 revenue $77.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $76.8 million

* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $0.93 to $0.96

* Total revenue was $77.5 million for 14-week period ending Jan. 3, 2016, which represents 11.5 percent growth

* Q4 U.S. company-owned comparable restaurant sales increased 3.5 percent

* Sees 2016 company-owned comparable restaurant sales growth of 1 percent to 2 percent

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.29

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.28 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $293 million to $297 million

* Sees FY 2016 company-owned comparable restaurant sales growth of 1 percent to 2 percent

* Sees FY 2016 capital expenditures of $31 million to $35 million

* FY 2016 earnings per share view $1.01, revenue view $303.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 adjusted net income was $8.3 million, or $0.29 per diluted share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
