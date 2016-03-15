FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Fairfax launches C$400 million senior notes offering
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 15, 2016 / 10:10 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Fairfax launches C$400 million senior notes offering

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 15 (Reuters) - Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd :

* intends to use net proceeds to augment cash position, to pursue potential acquisition opportunities, to increase short-term investments

* To also use net proceeds to refinance or retire outstanding debt

* Fairfax launches C$400 million senior notes offering

* intends to offer C$400 million in aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2023 to be priced at $99.431 per $100 principal amount

* senior notes will be unsecured obligations of Fairfax and will pay a fixed rate of interest of 4.50% per annum Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.