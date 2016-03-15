FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Avid Technology posts qtrly loss per share of $0.11
March 15, 2016 / 9:25 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Avid Technology posts qtrly loss per share of $0.11

March 15 (Reuters) - Avid Technology Inc :

* Avid announces fourth quarter and full year financial results, financial guidance for first quarter and full year 2016 and longer term financial guidance for 2017 and 2018

* Q4 revenue $140 million versus I/B/E/S view $144 million

* Company transformation on track for mid-2017 completion

* Anticipated 2016 annual adjusted EBITDA growth of 9 percent - 36 percent

* Sees 2016 bookings $500 million -$536 million

* Sees 2016 non-GAAP revenue $500-$525 million; Sees Q1 non-GAAP revenue $120-$125 million

* Sees 2017 bookings $515-$552 million; sees 2018 bookings $530-$569 million

* Qtrly loss per share $0.11

* Bookings grew by 26 percent over Q4 2014 to $193 million in Q4

* Non-GAAP revenue grew by 9 percent over Q4 2014 to $140 million in Q4

* Sees Q1 bookings $100 million - $112 million

* Sees 2017 non-GAAP revenue $515-$542 million; sees 2018 non-GAAP revenue $530-$560 million

* FY2016 earnings per share view $1.09, revenue view $525.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.36, revenue view $144.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

