March 15 (Reuters) - Xtant Medical Holdings Inc :

* Xtant Medical reports record $22.3 million revenue and 14.1% growth for the fourth quarter 2015

* Q4 revenue rose 14.1 percent to $22.3 million

* Sees 2016 pro forma revenue $94 million - $99 million

* Q4 earnings per share $0.97 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: