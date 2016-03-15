BRIEF-Alarmforce industries Q1 SHR C$0.21

March 15 (Reuters) - Alarmforce Industries Inc

* Q1 earnings per share C$0.21

* Qtrly gross new subscriber additions were 5,200, consistent with q1 2015

* While settlement took place after quarter ended, income statement impact is reflected in our q1 financial results

* Q1 revenue c$14.5 million

* Total recurring monthly revenue was $4.67 million at end of q1 2016, reflecting an increase of 5%

* Company also settled a pending lawsuit with a former employee and member of management for an undisclosed amount