BRIEF-Alphatec holdings Q4 gaap loss per share $0.10
#Market News
March 15, 2016 / 9:30 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Alphatec holdings Q4 gaap loss per share $0.10

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 15 (Reuters) - Alphatec Holdings Inc :

* Alphatec holdings announces fourth quarter and full year 2015 revenue and financial results

* Q4 gaap loss per share $0.10

* Q4 revenue fell 12.4 percent to $47 million

* Third amendment contains waiver of co’s failure to achieve minimum fixed charge coverage ratio required by facility for Dec of 2015 and Jan of 2016

* Entered into a third amendment and waiver to amended credit facility with midcap financial

* Third amendment extends maturity date of facility from august 30, 2016 to December 31, 2016

* Will delay issuance of its 2016 financial guidance as it works to reach resolution regarding its capital structure, liquidity position Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
