BRIEF-Konica Minolta acquires Meridian Imaging Solutions
March 15, 2016 / 9:35 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Konica Minolta acquires Meridian Imaging Solutions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 15 (Reuters) - Konica Minolta :

* Acquires DC-based company Meridian Imaging Solutions to expand its reach as a strategic workplace solutions provider

* Says Meridian will continue to operate under current leadership of President and COO, Matt Williams

* Meridian’s headquarters will remain in Alexandria, VA, and will retain its 115 employees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

