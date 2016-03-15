FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Tidewater says has borrowed $600 mln under revolving credit facility
March 15, 2016 / 9:45 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Tidewater says has borrowed $600 mln under revolving credit facility

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 15 (Reuters) - Tidewater Inc :

* Tidewater announces credit facility borrowing

* Has borrowed $600 million under its revolving credit facility

* Funds are intended to be used to enhance company’s liquidity position and financial flexibility

* Failure to meet required interest coverage ratios would be an event of default under certain of company’s debt facilities

* Possible that as early as fiscal 2017, co may cease being in compliance with interest coverage ratios contained in some debt facilities,senior note indentures

* In dialogue with lenders,noteholders to obtain amendments,waivers of covenants in advance of default with goal of finalizing amendments,waivers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

