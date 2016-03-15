FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Energy Fuels says loss/share for year ended Dec. 31 was $2.46
March 15, 2016 / 10:10 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Energy Fuels says loss/share for year ended Dec. 31 was $2.46

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 15 (Reuters) - Energy Fuels Inc :

* Energy Fuels announces 2015 results

* For 2016, company forecasts sales under its existing long-term contracts to total approximately 550,000 pounds of U 3 O 8

* Average sales price under company’s long-term contracts is expected to be higher in 2016 than 2015 levels

* In 2017, co expects to have existing inventory or expected production to meet all of its commitments to sell 620,000 pounds of uranium

* Loss per share for year ended Dec. 31 was $2.46 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
