BRIEF-Energy Fuels says loss/share for year ended Dec. 31 was $2.46

* Energy Fuels announces 2015 results

* For 2016, company forecasts sales under its existing long-term contracts to total approximately 550,000 pounds of U 3 O 8

* Average sales price under company’s long-term contracts is expected to be higher in 2016 than 2015 levels

* In 2017, co expects to have existing inventory or expected production to meet all of its commitments to sell 620,000 pounds of uranium

* Loss per share for year ended Dec. 31 was $2.46