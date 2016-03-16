FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Rentech says Q4 loss per shr $1.62
#Market News
March 16, 2016 / 10:45 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Rentech says Q4 loss per shr $1.62

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 16 (Reuters) - Rentech Inc :

* Rentech announces results for the fourth quarter and full Says continue To Expect Total One year 2015

* Q4 loss per share $0.48 excluding items

* Q4 loss per share $1.62

* Q4 revenue $68.9 million versus $73.9 million

* Time costs related to restructuring actions to be approximately $6 million

* Expect to complete remainder of restructuring actions by end of q3 of this year

* “In light of setbacks we have experienced at Wawa facility, we are evaluating production capacity of plant”

* Says completed actions on restructuring front since second half of last year, should result in annualized savings of approximately $5 million

* Says 2016 capital expenditures estimate for Atikokan and Wawa plants of approximately $145 million is unchanged

* Applying assumed operating efficiencies typical for industry, Wawa’s annual production capacity seen between 400,000 - 450,000 metric tons

* Atikokan and Wawa would generate stabilized annual EBITDA in range of CAD$13 - $16 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

