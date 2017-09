March 16 (Reuters) - II-VI Inc :

* II-VI Incorporated completes its acquisition of Anadigics, Inc.; updates its outlook for Q3 FY 16

* Sees Q3 2016 revenue $190 million to $198 million

* Sees Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.21-$0.23

* Adjusted eps, excluding one-time items, is expected to be $0.26-$0.29/share in Q3

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.27, revenue view $191.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S