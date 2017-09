March 16 (Reuters) - Stella-jones Inc :

* Q4 earnings per share C$0.48

* Jones reports record 2015 fourth quarter and annual results

* Q4 earnings per share view C$0.45 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly sales of $357.5 million, up 23.3% from $289.9 million last year

* Expect demand for company's core products to remain "healthy" in 2016