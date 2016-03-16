FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Cardinal Energy Q4 earnings per share $0.01
March 16, 2016 / 11:15 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Cardinal Energy Q4 earnings per share $0.01

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 16 (Reuters) - Cardinal Energy Ltd.

* Says average daily production of 13,792 boe/d in Q4 2015

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.01

* Will continue to maintain a conservative approach to capital spending in 2016

* “Do not anticipate a dividend increase in 2016 unless we see a sizable sustained upward movement in price of oil”

* Says increased total proved reserves (“1P”) by 37% to 44.0 Mmboe at quarter-end

* Says 2P reserves increased by 38% to 59.5 Mmboe in 2015

* Qtrly petroleum and natural gas revenue $43.3 million versus $63.2 million

* Says hedged about half of its anticipated 2016 natural gas production at various prices above $2/mcf Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

