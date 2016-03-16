FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Derma sciences sasy Q4 loss per shr $0.18 from cont ops
March 16, 2016 / 11:45 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Derma sciences sasy Q4 loss per shr $0.18 from cont ops

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 16 (Reuters) - Derma Sciences Inc

* Derma sciences reports 2015 fourth quarter and full year financial results

* Q4 loss per share $0.18 from continuing operations

* Q4 loss per share $0.36

* Q4 sales fell 11.5 percent to $20.3 million

* Sees FY 2016 sales up 5.4 percent

* Sees FY 2016 sales about $89.1 million

* SAys recognized restructuring charges of $2.5 million in Q4, reflecting a reduction of 39 positions and departure of its CEO

* Says affirms its previous financial guidance for 2016

* Sees total operating expenses, excluding research and development, being approximately $10.0 million less in 2016 compared with 2015

* Lower 2016 operating expenses outlook due to reduction,realignment of U.S.-based marketing,sales operations, reductions in other areas Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
