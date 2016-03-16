BRIEF-Targa resources says to purchase of about $1.0 billion of 9.5% Series A preferred stock

March 16 (Reuters) - Targa Resources Corp

* Targa Resources says preferred investors will acquire 965,100 newly authorized shares of 9.5% series a preferred stock at $1,030 per share

* Targa Resources Corp. Announces upsize of 9.5% series a preferred stock private placement to approximately $1.0 billion

* Says received definitive agreements for purchase of about $1.0 billion of 9.5% Series A preferred stock

* Preferred investors to get abt 13.5 million warrants with strike price of $18.88/common share & abt 6.5 million warrants with strike price of $25.11/ common share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: