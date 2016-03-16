FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Targa resources says to purchase of about $1.0 billion of 9.5% Series A preferred stock
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 16, 2016 / 12:50 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Targa resources says to purchase of about $1.0 billion of 9.5% Series A preferred stock

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 16 (Reuters) - Targa Resources Corp

* Targa Resources says preferred investors will acquire 965,100 newly authorized shares of 9.5% series a preferred stock at $1,030 per share

* Targa Resources Corp. Announces upsize of 9.5% series a preferred stock private placement to approximately $1.0 billion

* Says received definitive agreements for purchase of about $1.0 billion of 9.5% Series A preferred stock

* Preferred investors to get abt 13.5 million warrants with strike price of $18.88/common share & abt 6.5 million warrants with strike price of $25.11/ common share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.