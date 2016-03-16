FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Arcos Dorados Holdings reports 4th-qtr EPS of $0.03
#Market News
March 16, 2016 / 12:45 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Arcos Dorados Holdings reports 4th-qtr EPS of $0.03

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 16 (Reuters) - Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc :

* Arcos Dorados reports fourth quarter & full year 2015 financial results

* Q4 revenue fell 16.3 percent to $765 million

* Says signed agreements to redevelop a small number of its properties in mexico and to refranchise more than 25 of its operated restaurants

* Says real estate agreements represent more than half of three-year target proceeds of $250 million that company established in March of 2015

* “Expect some of our larger markets to continue facing headwinds in 2016”

* Q4 earnings per share $0.03

* Q4 same store sales rose 12 percent

* Says for full year 2016, company expects capital expenditures to be between $90 and $120 million

* “Begin 2016 in a stronger financial position and are on track to achieve targets outlined in our three-year plan”

* Qtrly systemwide comparable sales increased by 12.0 percent year-over-year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
