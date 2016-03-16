BRIEF-Overstock.com announces blockchain public offering

March 16 (Reuters) - Overstock Com Inc :

* Offering will allow Overstock.com shareholders to purchase Overstock.com blockchain or traditional preferred stock

* Overstock.com announces historic blockchain public offering

* Plan to complete world’s first public offering using proprietary blockchain technology

* Offering will be of up to an aggregate of 1,000,000 shares of blockchain and traditional series a preferred stock

* Blockchain preferred stock will trade and settle exclusively through t0.com platform and its alternative trading system