March 16 (Reuters) - Ecology And Environment Inc :

* Ecology and environment Inc reports increased U.S. revenues, overall quarterly loss of $0.11 per share

* Quarterly loss per share $0.11

* Qtrly net revenue $24.6 million versus $28.2 million

* Recession in Brazil and global, regional economic trends continue to impact co’s south american operations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: