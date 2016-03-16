BRIEF-Cleveland BioLabs provides update on pre-EUA review of Entolimod as radiation countermeasure

March 16 (Reuters) - Cleveland Biolabs

* FDA indicated further review of pre-EUA dossier would not proceed until bio-comparability data have been evaluated by agency

* Design of bio-comparability study currently in development, will need to be agreed upon with FDA before study is executed

* Pre-EUA review of Entolimod as radiation countermeasure

* A meeting was held with FDA to discuss various aspects of Entolimod manufacturing