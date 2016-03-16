BRIEF-Birchcliff Energy cuts capital expenditures for 2016 to $128 mln

March 16 (Reuters) - Birchcliff Energy Ltd :

* Birchcliff Energy Ltd announces a reduction in its 2016 capital budget, confirmation of its 2016 production guidance and the filing of its 2015 audited annual financial statements

* Reduced its planned capital expenditures for 2016 by $12 million to $128 million

* Maintaining its annual average production guidance of 40,000 to 41,000 boe per day

* Q1 average production is forecast to be 41,500 to 42,000 boe per day