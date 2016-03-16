FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Guaranty Bancorp and Home State Bancorp to merge
March 16, 2016 / 10:39 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Guaranty Bancorp and Home State Bancorp to merge

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 16 (Reuters) - Guaranty Bancorp :

* Guaranty Bancorp and Home State Bancorp to merge

* Expects that transaction will, upon closing, be immediately accretive to EPS (excluding merger-related charges)

* Aggregate merger consideration is currently estimated at approximately $133.7 million

* Deal to have EPS accretion of approximately 14.8% in 2017

* Combined company to have approximately $3.3 billion in total assets and $2.5 billion in total deposits

* Paul Taylor will continue to serve as president and chief executive officer of Guaranty Bancorp and chief executive officer for Guaranty Bank

* Shareholders of Home State Bancorp will receive aggregate cash consideration of $35 million and 6.5 million common shares of Guaranty Bancorp

* Home State Bancorp shareholders will own approximately 23.1% of combined company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
