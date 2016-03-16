FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Guess Q4 shr $0.57
Hurricane Harvey
#Market News
March 16, 2016 / 8:29 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Guess Q4 shr $0.57

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 16 (Reuters) - Guess Inc

* Q4 earnings per share $0.57

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.58 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says Q1 consolidated net revenues expected to decline between 1.5% and 0.5% in constant currency

* For Q1, operating margin is expected to be between minus 5.0% and minus 4.0%

* Says 2017 operating margin is expected to be between 4.0% and 5.0%

* Q4 Americas wholesale revenues decreased 9% in u.s. Dollars and 1% in constant currency

* guess?, inc. Reports fourth quarter results

* Q4 revenue $658 million versus i/b/e/s view $657.6 million

* Sees q1 2017 revenue down 0.5 to 1.5 percent

* For Q1, currency headwinds are expected to negatively impact consolidated revenue growth by approximately 2.0%

* Says 2017 consolidated net revenues are expected to increase between 7.0% and 9.0% in constant currency

* Says 2017 diluted earnings per share are expected to be in range of $0.65 to $0.85

* Sees Q1 loss per share in range of $0.20 to $0.17

* Board of directors has approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.225 per share

* Q4 Americas retail comp sales including e-commerce decreased 1% in u.s. Dollars and increased 2% in constant currency

* Q4 Europe revenues decreased 5% in u.s. Dollars and increased 6% in constant currency Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
