FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Helix Biopharma Q2 loss per share C$0.03
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 16, 2016 / 10:48 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Helix Biopharma Q2 loss per share C$0.03

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 16 (Reuters) - Helix Biopharma Corp :

* Helix Biopharma Corp. announces second quarter fiscal 2016 results

* Cash reserves as at January 31, 2016 insufficient to see current research and development initiatives through to completion

* Management considers securing additional funds, expected to be through issuance of equity securities of company

* Q2 loss per share C$0.03

* Cash reserves as at Jan 31, 2016, are insufficient to meet anticipated cash needs for working capital and capital expenditures through next 12 months Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.