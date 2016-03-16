BRIEF-Helix Biopharma Q2 loss per share C$0.03

March 16 (Reuters) - Helix Biopharma Corp :

* Helix Biopharma Corp. announces second quarter fiscal 2016 results

* Cash reserves as at January 31, 2016 insufficient to see current research and development initiatives through to completion

* Management considers securing additional funds, expected to be through issuance of equity securities of company

* Q2 loss per share C$0.03

* Cash reserves as at Jan 31, 2016, are insufficient to meet anticipated cash needs for working capital and capital expenditures through next 12 months