FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Yangarra Resources says Q4 production fell 14 pct to 2,624 boe/d
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 16, 2016 / 9:49 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Yangarra Resources says Q4 production fell 14 pct to 2,624 boe/d

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 16 (Reuters) - Yangarra Resources Ltd

* Yangarra announces 2015 year end financial and operating results

* Budget is expected to increase company’s annual production to 2,750 - 3,000 boe/d with cash flow from operations estimated at $22 million

* Qtrly adjusted ebitda, which excludes changes in derivative financial instruments, was $4.5 million

* Q4 2015 production of 2,624 boe/d is a decrease of 14%

* Board of directors has approved an initial capital budget of $24 million in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.