BRIEF-Coherent to acquire Rofin-Sinar for about $942 mln

March 16 (Reuters) - Coherent Inc :

* Coherent Enters into agreement to acquire Rofin-Sinar

* Transaction valued at approximately $942 million

* Will acquire Rofin for $32.50 per share in cash

* Deal expected to be accretive to eps in first full year following close

* Barclays is acting as financial advisor to coherent and wilson sonsini goodrich & rosati pc is acting as legal advisor

* Greenhill & co., llc is acting as financial advisor to rofin, and norton rose fulbright us llp is acting as legal advisor

* Coherent expects to realize approximately $30 million in annualized run rate synergies within 18 to 24 months post-closing

* Intends to finance transaction through a combination of cash on hand and fully committed debt financing from barclays