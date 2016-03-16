FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Coherent to acquire Rofin-Sinar for about $942 mln
March 16, 2016 / 9:25 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Coherent to acquire Rofin-Sinar for about $942 mln

Reuters Staff

March 16 (Reuters) - Coherent Inc :

* Coherent Enters into agreement to acquire Rofin-Sinar

* Transaction valued at approximately $942 million

* Will acquire Rofin for $32.50 per share in cash

* Deal expected to be accretive to eps in first full year following close

* Barclays is acting as financial advisor to coherent and wilson sonsini goodrich & rosati pc is acting as legal advisor

* Greenhill & co., llc is acting as financial advisor to rofin, and norton rose fulbright us llp is acting as legal advisor

* Coherent enters into agreement to acquire rofin-sinar

* Coherent expects to realize approximately $30 million in annualized run rate synergies within 18 to 24 months post-closing

* Intends to finance transaction through a combination of cash on hand and fully committed debt financing from barclays Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
